Chris Paul's return not enough to get the Clippers past the Spurs

Chris Paul was back in the Clippers’ starting lineup Friday night, his return finally making them whole for the first time in more than two months, his presence sorely needed as L.A. enters the stretch drive of the regular season.

Paul had been sidelined for 14 games while recovering from surgery to repair a ligament tear in his left thumb and returned to a game that was a defensive standoff between the Clippers and San Antonio Spurs.

The Clippers were not able to get the important defensive stops when the game hung in the balance, dropping a 105-97 decision to the Spurs at Staples Center.

The five weeks Paul had been out after his procedure didn’t slow him down, the All-Star point guard able to produce 17 points, five assists and six rebounds in 33 minutes.

He wore a small wrap around the thumb for protection, but Paul made six of 14 shots from the field, including two of three from three-point range.

Pau made his first shot, a sign of good things to come.

Blake Griffin was hit in the face by shoulder of Spurs reserve center Dewyane Dedmon while trying to drive down the lane. Griffin, who fell to the court bleeding, went to locker room for a moment and came back out with a bandage beneath his right eye.

Griffin grew angry and continued his big night, scoring 29 points, grabbing nine rebounds and handing out five assists.

Austin Rivers had another strong game for the Clippers, scoring 23 points. DeAndre Jordan had 14 points and eight rebounds.

But that wasn’t enough to stop the Spurs, who now trail the season-series against the Clippers, 2-1.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 21 points and six assists. LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Pau Gasol 17 points and 11 rebounds and Tony Parker 17 points.

The Spurs kept control of the game in the fourth quarter, opening a 13-point lead at one point.

Leonard, Parker and Gasol made sure the Clippers never got close enough in the fourth.

Photos from the Los Angeles Clippers' 105-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 24, 2017.

For the game, the Clippers made 44.3% of their shots. The Spurs made 42.7% of their shots.

Times had been tough for the Clippers without Paul They went 6-8 while he recovered from surgery.

But the difficulties for the Clippers actually began on Dec. 18, which was the last time the Clippers had a completely healthy team.

That game at Washington was the last time Paul and Griffin played in a game together because the power forward went down after that game with a right knee injury that required surgery. Griffin missed 18 games.

Paul had wanted to play at Golden State on Thursday night after practicing Tuesday and Wednesday but after a shoot-around early Thursday in San Francisco Coach Doc Rivers said it was best to hold out his point guard.

“I think (Paul) and ourselves were worried about back-to-back games,” Rivers said. “(We) just (wanted to) give him another day. Yesterday he worked out with the rookies and got to play some.”

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner