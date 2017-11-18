Five takeaways from the Clippers' overtime loss to Cleveland

The Clippers lost 118-113 in overtime to the Cavaliers on Friday night in Cleveland.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. The Clippers made DeAndre Jordan a focal point of the offense early in the game against the Cavaliers, letting the 6-foot-11 center attack the 6-10 Kevin Love inside.

Jordan had 12 of his 20 points in the first quarter. He made all six of his shots in the first 12 minutes. He finished 10-for-12 shooting overall from the field, capping most of those scores with dunks.

Jordan also had a whopping 22 rebounds, seven offensive, and blocked three shots.

That’s the kind of effort the Clippers need out of Jordan all season.

2. Every time Montrezl Harrell steps on the court for the Clippers, he brings energy. That was the case again Friday night.

In his 12 minutes and 51 seconds of playing time, Harrell worked hard for his eight points and five rebounds.

He had two offensive rebounds, rising up for a two-handed dunk afterward.

Harrell even spent time defending LeBron James during the fourth quarter.

3. Through the first three quarters, Austin Rivers was just one-for-eight shooting from the field and scored only two points.

But Rivers didn’t let his struggles from the field slow him down in the fourth quarter. He made five of eight shots from the field in the fourth and scored 14 points.

Rivers missed both of his shots in overtime and wound up shooting six for 18 from the field for the game, two for 10 from three-point range.

4. The Clippers got the good-and-involved version of Wesley Johnson in this game.

Johnson displayed his all-around game, scoring, defending and being active.

He had 15 points on six-for-10 shooting. He made three of seven shots from three-point range.

He blocked four shots and finished with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

5. The Clippers didn’t like the idea that the Cavaliers shot twice as many free throws during the game.

The Clippers made 11 of their 14 free throws while Cleveland sank 23 of 29 attempts.

At the half, the Clippers had taken just two free throws, making both. The Cavaliers had shot 20 free throws before intermission and made 17.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner