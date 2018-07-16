Clippers will keep Milos Teodosic despite crowded backcourt

The Clippers are expected to keep guard Milos Teodosic despite their crowded backcourt, according to an NBA official not authorized to speak publicly.
Teodosic exercised a $6.3-million option last month. Had the Clippers waived him before Sunday, only $2.1 million would have been guaranteed.
The Clippers’ roster stands at 17, two above the NBA maximum, with eight guards under contract. And restricted free-agent forward Montrezl Harrell still hasn’t signed a contract.
Teodosic, 31, played 45 games last season after coming over from Europe, averaging 9.5 points and 4.6 assists in 25.2 minutes. He shot 41.9% from the field, 37.9% on threes.