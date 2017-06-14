Jerry West to join Clippers as consultant

Jerry West, one of the NBA’s most distinguished executives ever, who once presided over making the Lakers a sports powerhouse, is finalizing a deal to join the Clippers as a consultant, said several league officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

West spent the last six seasons as an executive board member with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors. He would serve in the same advisor role with the Clippers, according to the officials.

One official said West, 79, took the Clippers job because he wants another “challenge” after helping the Warriors acquire Kevin Durant last summer and then watching Golden State defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals Monday night.

An official announcement is not expected until next week, one executive said, possibly as early as Monday.