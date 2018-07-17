For some, the All-Star game is a much-needed break

Ferguson’s approach is influenced by his youth. At 22, he’s the youngest player on the roster. He lives with his parents, whom he rarely sees during the season. To him, the All-Star break means visiting them and taking time away from baseball. He plans on taking a day or two to completely separate himself, but he also plans on meeting with an old high school friend to throw on Wednesday and intends to get in a couple of workouts. Still, when he’s not accustomed to days off, the prospect of getting even two in a row is exciting.