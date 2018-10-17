Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado fined $10,000 for altercation with Brewers' Jesus Aguilar

Manny Machado was fined $10,000 by Major League Baseball for an incident that sparked a benches-clearing spat between the Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Machado was not suspended and was in the Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 5 Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
The episode occurred in the 10th inning on Tuesday, when Machado hit a routine ground ball to shortstop. As he arrived at first base, he stepped on the bag with his right foot before appearing to kick the back of Jesus Aguilar’s foot.
Aguilar hobbled away from the base and exchanged words with Machado. Benches cleared, but no punches were thrown. Order was quickly restored.
“He is a player that has a history with those types of incidents,” Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich told a crowd of reporters after the game. “One time is an accident. It’s repeated over and over again. It’s a dirty play. It’s a dirty play by a dirty player.”
Brewers infielder Travis Shaw also called it “a dirty play.” Aguilar said Machado had apologized to him, and the two players briefly hugged when Machado reached first base in the 13th and final inning. Machado would not discuss the conversation between the players.
“What stays on the field, stays on the field, between the lines,” Machado said.
What happened on the play?
“I was trying to get over him and hit his foot,” Machado said. “If that’s dirty, that’s dirty. I don’t know. Call it what you want.”
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts deflected the question of whether he understood why the Brewers were upset after the game. On Wednesday morning, hours before Game 5, Roberts was asked about the harsh postgame words from the opposing clubhouse.
“I don't think we're too concerned about any other teams' comments about our players,” Roberts said. “I know speaking for Manny, he's preparing to help us win today. And I feel the same thing about the rest of our players and coaches. So it's really not at the forefront of our mind.”