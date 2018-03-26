Clayton Kershaw faces a year unlike any other in his Dodgers career

The sides have not engaged in significant discussions this spring, according to people familiar with the situation. That could change even as you read this paragraph — nothing is stopping the necessary parties from hammering out an extension. But in the most likely scenario, the Dodgers will negotiate with Kershaw until he officially opts out of his deal. One of the few scenarios in which the Dodgers might not pursue Kershaw with full-pocketed gusto would be if he opts out after suffering a significant injury.