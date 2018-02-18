Dodgers All-Star Cody Bellinger plans to avoid a sophomore slump

Bellinger shook his head and looked sheepish. A year earlier, he had been a 21-year-old swimming upstream at his second round of big-league spring training. He spent 2017 as the toast of Los Angeles, swatting home runs and pounding ice cream as the cleanup hitter for the pennant winner. The agony of the ending, in which he struck out three times in the final game of the World Series, tormented and motivated him all winter. Two weeks after Game 7, Bellinger began revamping his physique for his sophomore season.