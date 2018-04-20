Dodgers Dugout: Kenley Jansen, Rich Hill, Corey Seager... There's a lot to talk about

Ralph Branca is someone whom I think many might vaguely know of as a good pitcher who threw a very unfortunate pitch, but I certainly had a renewed appreciation of just how good he was at an incredibly young age. For anyone who thought Julio Urías was overprotected as a teenage prodigy — well, you'll find Branca to be your opposite. He threw an absolutely outrageous number of pitches and unsurprisingly burned out, but he actually plays a much more important role in the Dodger pitching tradition than I think people realize. I'd also mention Claude Osteen, who falls in the shadow of three Hall of Famers — Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and Sutton — but really was one of the greatest arms in Dodger history.