Dodgers Dugout: The 25 greatest Dodgers of all time, No. 1: Sandy Koufax

While announcing his retirement: "I don't regret one minute of the last 12 years, but I do believe I would regret one minute too many. I don't know if cortisone is good for you or not. But to take a shot every other ball game is more than I wanted to do and to walk around with a constant upset stomach because of the pills and to be high half the time during a ball game because you're taking painkillers … I don't want to have to do that."