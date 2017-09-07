Dodgers Dugout: Some friendly advice to Dave Roberts from a concerned Dodgers fan

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and it’s all my fault the Dodgers have been slumping. I haven’t been wearing my lucky Dodgers pajamas.

Dear Dave

Have you ever seen “Apollo 13”? It stars Tom Hanks and tells the story of the trouble-ridden mission to the moon that is aborted because of a mechanical failure. It’s one of my favorite movies.

I’ve been thinking of that movie a lot lately while watching the Dodgers. What looks like a relatively easy mission to the moon with lofty ambitions gets sidetracked by an unexpected catastrophe. What looks like a relatively easy mission to a World Series title gets sidetracked by an unexpected skid of 10 losses in 11 games.

One of my favorite scenes in “Apollo 13” is when everyone at Mission Control in NASA is thinking the mission is beyond saving. Gene Kranz, played by Ed Harris, walks into the room and says, “Let’s look at this thing from a... um, from a standpoint of status. What do we got on the spacecraft that's good?” It’s a good reminder to try and seek out the positive.

There’s also the scene with Hanks (Jim Lovell), Bill Paxton (Fred Haise) and Kevin Bacon (Jack Swigert), where Haise and Swigert start arguing about whose fault this was, and Lovell steps in and says “All right, we’re not doing this gentlemen. We are not going to do this. We’re not going to go bouncing off the walls for 10 minutes, ’cause we’re just going to end up back here with the same problems!” A good reminder to remain calm under trying circumstances.

With that in mind, trying to remain as calm as possible, here are some thoughts for you:

--It’s good to see that you were able to convince Pedro Baez to fill the role Chris Hatcher had before he was traded.

--Corey Seager last started on Aug. 27. Since then, here are how his replacements have done in the No. 2 spot in the lineup:

Curtis Granderson, 2 for 28 (.071)

Enrique Hernandez, 0 for 8

Austin Barnes, 2 for 4

That’s a combined 4 for 40. The Dodgers’ lineup was awesome with Chris Taylor, Seager, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger batting 1-4. Take one of them out, and it’s like watching a three-legged dog run around.

--I can’t emphasize this enough: STOP BATTING CURTIS GRANDERSON SECOND!

--Is there some law that was passed recently that requires Logan Forsythe to play every day? Can’t we put Chase Utley in against righties and Forsythe against lefties? You know, the formula that worked so successfully most of the season?

--It was nice to see Rich Hill and Hyun-jin Ryu rebound from their horrible starts against Arizona last week to pitch well against them this week.

--I think a big reason for the Dodgers’ great play this season has been your enthusiasm. But it’s OK to get mad every once in a while at your own team. I get mad at my kids, and they still love me. At least that’s what they tell me.

--STOP BATTING CURTIS GRANDERSON SECOND!

--It’s OK to give Yasiel Puig the day off, but why does that have to involve putting Cody Bellinger in center field and Adrian Gonzalez at first? Leave Bellinger at first while he is trying to get his swing timing back after being on the DL.

--To me, and maybe I am wrong, but part of the job of manager is to be the vocal leader of the team to the fans. For better or worse, Dodgers fans use Tommy Lasorda as the yardstick to judge current Dodgers managers. Lasorda would get irate after long losing strings. Now, you don’t have to be like Lasorda, but saying things like “We’re going to be just fine. We can’t win every game,” and ““We’re going to win the division. I can assure you of that,” doesn’t inspire confidence in the fan base, it just makes you look like a guy who isn’t paying attention to what is going on around you.

--The Dodgers went 50-11, then went 1-11. Which of those two is most likely to represent the true potential of this team, and why do you think people are so quick to judge on 12 games and not on the 61 before that? It mystifies me too.

--During this slide, Chris Taylor is hitting .234 with a .250 OB%. So the top of the lineup never gets on base lately. Makes it hard to score runs.

--A lot of fans keep bashing him, but Justin Turner is hitting .282/.364/.513 during this bad stretch. Keep him in that No. 3 spot.

--Chase Utley is hitting .294/.429/.353 during this bad stretch. Forsythe is hitting .115/.258/.115. Forsythe’s glove isn’t good enough to make up that much difference on offense.