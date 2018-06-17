Dodgers fail to complete series sweep in 4-1 loss to Giants

The power went out in Dodger Stadium on Sunday, as San Francisco Giants right-hander Chris Stratton and four relievers cooled baseball’s hottest offense in a 4-1 victory over the Dodgers before a crowd of 49,541.
Stratton gave up one unearned run and three hits in six innings, striking out three and walking one, and Will Smith, Mark Melancon, Tony Watson and Hunter Strickland covered the final three innings to snap the Dodgers’ five-game winning streak and hand them their sixth loss in 28 games dating to May 17.
The Dodgers hit a major league-high 34 home runs in their first 13 games of June, averaging 7.15 runs a game, slugging at a .581 clip and running their on-base-plus-slugging percentage to .939 in the month. They sent several drives to the warning track Sunday but were unable to clear the wall.
The Giants managed only three hits in the game but two of them were homers, Nick Hundley hitting a two-run shot in the first inning and Brandon Belt adding a two-run shot in the third.
With Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Walker Buehler on the disabled list, the Dodgers turned to burly 21-year-old left-hander Caleb Ferguson, who pitched all of 2017 at Class-A Rancho Cucamonga, for his third career start.
It didn’t take long for Ferguson, a 38th-round pick out of West Jefferson (Ohio) High School in 2014, to find trouble.
After a one-out walk to Belt in the first inning, Ferguson caught too much of the plate with a full-count changeup to Hundley, who sent a 432-foot laser into the left-field pavilion for a 2-0 Giants lead.
A gift run in the bottom of the first sliced the deficit in half. Max Muncy walked with one out, took second on Justin Turner’s single and third on Cody Bellinger’s fly ball to deep center.
Turner took off for second on a ball in the dirt and stopped well short of the bag. Hundley, the San Francisco catcher, fired a throw into center field for an error that allowed Muncy to score to make it 2-1.
Ferguson, who was roughed up for six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings of his first two starts, struck out the side in the second, Mac Williams and Pablo Sandoval swinging at fastballs and Alen Hanson swinging at a curve, but he gave up two more runs — one unearned — in the third.
Dodgers shortstop Enrique Hernandez booted a Gorkys Hernandez one-out grounder for an error and Belt lined a full-count fastball for an opposite-field two-run homer to left-center, his 12th of the season. That made it 4-1.
Ferguson retired the next eight batters before being pulled for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the fifth. His final line: five innings, two hits, four runs, three earned runs, one walk, six strikeouts. Of his 84 pitches, 58 were strikes.