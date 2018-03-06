Matt Kemp goes deep again, Dodgers beat Cleveland 8-1

ON THE MOUND: Rich Hill intensified and simplified his throwing program in the offseason. He took only two weeks off after Game 7 of the World Series before starting to throw again. He focused on his fastball and his curveball, his two primary pitches, eschewing the hours he once spent searching for a useful third pitch. Hill credited this strategy for his improved readiness this spring. He had given up 27 runs in 28 innings the previous two springs, but he made his Cactus League debut Monday with one run given up in three innings.