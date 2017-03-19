Dodgers defeat Japan, 3-2, in exhibition

The Dodgers defeated Team Japan, 3-2, Sunday in an exhibition game at Camelback Ranch.

ON THE MOUND: With Rich Hill throwing in a minor league game, the Dodgers handed the baseball to 23-year-old right-handed pitcher Trevor Oaks. Oaks held the Japanese to three hits in three scoreless innings . . . Manager Dave Roberts came away from the game raving about 22-year-old prospect Mitchell White, who was picked in the second round last June. White struck out three in two innings. “This was our first chance to see Mitchell White, and it’s real,” Roberts said. “He’s got a big arm, with sharpness on the secondary [pitches], mound composure. You’ve sometimes got to see it to believe it, but he lived up to to the billing.”

AT THE PLATE: O’Koyea Dickson won the game for the Dodgers with a walk-off, two-run double. Dickson, a 26-year-old outfielder, hit .328 for triple-A Oklahoma City with a .994 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 2016. “I’ve just grown to really love this guy,” Roberts said. “He’s going to play in the big leagues. I expect to see him at some point in time this year. We don’t know how it’s going to play out, but he’s got a big-league bat.” . . . Rob Segedin drove in the Dodgers’ first run with an RBI single in the fourth. Logan Forsythe took a pair of walks. Franklin Gutierrez continued a recent upswing with a pair of hits.

EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers sent Julio Urias home after he came down with a case of strep throat. He was slated to throw three innings in a minor league game Tuesday, but that plan has been dashed, Roberts said. The team will reevaluate how to handle Urias when he feels better. The illness almost surely ends Urias’ chances of breaking camp as a member of the starting rotation, as he has not been stretched out. He collected only two outs in his last outing. The team wants to limit his innings early in the season so he can be available in September and October . . . The Dodgers re-assigned catchers Jack Murphy and Wynston Sawyer, pitcher Fabio Castillo and outfielder Stetson Allie to minor league camp.

UP NEXT: Cleveland Indians at Goodyear Ballpark, Monday at 1 p.m. No TV, no radio.

