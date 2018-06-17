Dodgers' Tom Koehler, Hyun-Jin Ryu suffer injury setbacks

Dodgers reliever Tom Koehler, who has been sidelined all season by a right-shoulder strain, suffered a setback in his rehabilitation last week and has been shut down, manager Dave Roberts said.
The right-hander was preparing for to throw another bullpen session on Thursday when he felt some discomfort in the shoulder while throwing a curveball.
Koehler, who was expected to replace Brandon Morrow as the team’s primary setup man, was hoping to return around the All-Star break. Roberts said that timetable has now been pushed back to “sometime in August.” The Dodgers believe Koehler will be able to resume playing catch later this week.
“He was using his entire [pitch] mix and was starting to ramp it up a bit when he threw a curveball that didn’t feel great coming out,” Roberts said. “So we wanted to back off a bit, slow him down and then restart him.”
Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, sidelined since May 3 because of a left-groin strain, also suffered a minor setback on Saturday when trainers stopped his bullpen session after 20 pitches because of a little tightness in his groin. Ryu is expected to throw in the bullpen later this week.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a setback,” Roberts said. “As he was throwing, he felt a little bit of tightness. Not pain. Our advice to him, as with any player, is if you feel anything that’s a little bit uncomfortable as you’re coming back, let us know and we can shut it down and go from there. There’s no reason for him now to push through it.”