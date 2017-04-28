Dodgers could get three injured players back next week

Back from a weeklong trip, the Dodgers observed a flurry of rehabilitating players testing their various injured limbs. Joc Pederson ran sprints to gauge the readiness of his strained groin. Logan Forsythe completed agility drills on his broken right toe. Andre Ethier was able to run despite the herniated disk in his back.
Ethier remains far away from rejoining the Dodgers. But manager Dave Roberts sounded optimistic that Pederson, Forsythe and outfielder Franklin Gutierrez (strained hamstring) could all rejoin the big league roster in the next week.
Gutierrez is believed to be the closest to a return. Gutierrez specializes in facing left-handed pitchers, and the Philadelphia Phillies will start a trio of right-handers in this weekend’s series. Roberts floated the idea of activating Gutierrez before facing San Francisco left-hander Matt Moore on Tuesday.
Pederson showed no signs of discomfort during his drills. He could be activated before a series opener next Friday in San Diego.
“It doesn’t look like he’s favoring the leg, which is a good sign,” Roberts said.
Forsythe is on a schedule similar to Pederson. Forsythe will take batting practice with the rest of the team Saturday. Roberts indicated Forsythe should be ready within the next seven days. Forsythe will have to manage the pain in his toe as he can tolerate it.
With all three players closing in on a return, time appears to be drawing thin in the majors for top prospect Cody Bellinger. Roberts indicated Bellinger will likely be optioned back to triple-A Oklahoma City when the team gets healthy. The Dodgers do not want Bellinger to languish on the bench, so he’ll return to the minors to play every day.
“It was a good opportunity to get Cody’s feet wet,” Roberts said. “Do I see him coming back here at any other point? Yeah. Is it possible? Anything is possible. But there was an opportunity and we wanted to get his feet wet.”
Short hops
After playing every inning of the first 23 games, Yasiel Puig received his first day off Friday. … Scott Kazmir (hip tightness) threw a bullpen session. “He’s still going through some mechanical things, some delivery things,” Roberts said.
