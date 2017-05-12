Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier still dealing with back pain, likely out until July

When Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles suffered a season-ending tear of his anterior cruciate ligament, the team expedited the rehabilitation schedule of first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. By early next week, Gonzalez will begin appearing in minor league games after getting 10 days to rest his elbow and back.

The Dodgers cannot take a similarly aggressive tack with outfielder Andre Ethier.

Ethier remains unable to run without pain, manager Dave Roberts explained before Friday’s game against Colorado. He can swing a bat without being affected by his herniated disk, but his body is still compromised. Ethier feels discomfort even when he bends at the waist.

Roberts had hoped Ethier might be ready by June. That sounds less likely now.

“If something told me late June, I would be very excited, if that were the case,” Roberts said.

Ethier sat out almost all of 2016 as he recovered from a broken leg. He injured his back this past March.

One more on KTLA

For the majority of Dodgers fans without SportsNet LA, there is one last chance to see a simulcast on KTLA.

KTLA will air the game against the Miami Marlins on May 21. That broadcast is a makeup for the rained-out game against the San Diego Padres on May 7.

That game was the last of a 10-game KTLA trial package that the Dodgers and Charter Communications had hoped would persuade DirecTV to negotiate to add the Dodgers-owned channel and/or would persuade fans to switch to Spectrum.

There are no plans to air additional games on KTLA, Charter spokesperson Maureen Huff told The Times last week.

Charter, which sells service under the Spectrum brand, inherited responsibility for the distribution of SportsNet LA when it bought Time Warner Cable last year.

No other major cable or satellite provider in the Los Angeles area has agreed to carry SportsNet LA, a dispute in its fourth season.

Short hop

Hyun-Jin Ryu will get a day or two of extra rest before his next start. Ryu’s turn in the rotation comes up on Tuesday, but the team intends to bring Rich Hill off the disabled list that day. Ryu will start on either Wednesday or Thursday. He gave up 10 runs in four innings on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Times staff writer Bill Shaikin contributed to this report.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes