Scott Kazmir is eyeing return to Dodgers soon

Scott Kazmir, remember him? Left-hander, signed by the Dodgers prior to last season for their usual $48-million deal, last a regular member of their rotation in August?

He was back in their clubhouse Wednesday for the first time this season, happy and hopeful, if without obvious design in the Dodgers’ pitching plans.

Kazmir, 33, went 10-6 with a 4.56 ERA in his first season with the Dodgers, making only one brief appearance in its final six weeks while he battled back and neck issues.

This spring the Dodgers enjoyed an almost embarrassing surplus of quality starting pitching, and with Kazmir battling hip tightness and throwing in the low 80s, it was an easy decision to leave him behind in camp to ease his medical condition and gain velocity.

Now he is back with a streamlined delivery, excited after one rehab start and believing he is near to returning.

“I feel close, I feel really close,” Kazmir said. “I honestly feel like if I get my pitch count up, I’m good to go.”

Manager Dave Roberts said Kazmir will throw a bullpen session Friday for pitching coach Rick Honeycutt and is expected to make his next rehab start Saturday or Sunday for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga.

His first rehab start was also for Rancho Cucamonga.

“The first rehab start went real well,” Kazmir said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better — besides the first batter hitting a home run. That sort of got me going.”

Kazmir went three innings, giving up four singles to go with the solo homer. He reportedly threw up to 91 mph, which is generally where he was last season.

“That’s one barometer,” Roberts said. “If you want to say 90 to 94, he certainly can pitch there and get guys out. For us it’s just the repeating of the pitching. I think the velocity fell off, but also the ability to repeat the delivery. He wasn’t consistent. Scott understands that.”

Corey Seager is close to ready

Shortstop Corey Seager, who has sat out the last five games because of a right hamstring strain, said he passed his final tests when he took pregame hitting and ran out of the box. He originally injured the hamstring batting.

“Last big test to pass,” Seager said.

Roberts said he was uncertain whether Seager would start Thursday in the series finale against the Angels or Friday in the opener in San Diego.

“He did everything, so all the boxes are checked,” Roberts said. “As much as we thought about putting him on the disabled list, we are not going to do that.”

Short hops

Cody Bellinger started at designated hitter, Roberts deciding after the rookie had played in every game since called up April 25 he was deserving of a slight break. Said Roberts: “To spell a 21-year-old a half a day in the field, I never thought I’d do that. But you know what? He’s earned it. He’s played a lot. It made sense.” … After sitting out one game because of a sore knee and hamstring, Yasiel Puig returned to right field.

