Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood, first baseman Cody Bellinger stricken by food poisoning

A case of food poisoning felled Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood and hampered first baseman Cody Bellinger on Saturday. The illness forced Wood to push back his next start and led to Bellinger spending Sunday's series finale against San Francisco on the bench.
Enrique Hernandez started at first base against Giants left-handed starter Ty Blach. Bellinger usually plays against left-handed pitchers, but manager Dave Roberts felt Bellinger could benefit from a day of rest.
Wood spent Saturday at the team hotel and missed his scheduled bullpen session. He rejoined the group on Sunday. The Dodgers shifted their rotation to give Wood time to recuperate. He will now start on Wednesday, with Hyun-Jin Ryu taking the ball on Tuesday.
Bellinger entered Sunday batting .250, which classified him as one of the more productive hitters on this Dodgers roster. But he had yet to flaunt the power he showed when he was rookie of the year last season. Bellinger was slugging .344 through the first eight games of the season. Roberts indicated Bellinger was "still trying to get his rhythm."
"If you look at certain at-bats, there's some hard contact that he's making outs on," Roberts said. "And there are some out-of-the-zone swinging. Yesterday was a grind for him. He was a victim of that food poisoning."
Maeda shifting back to rotation
After logging a scoreless inning on Saturday, Kenta Maeda was not considered available to pitch in relief on Sunday, Roberts said. Maeda was skipped during this turn through the starting rotation after Friday's game was rained out. The Dodgers expect Maeda to start a game next weekend against Arizona.
Maeda starred as a reliever in October. He returned to the rotation for the 2018 regular season, although his usage may change at times during the season.
Maeda is in the third season of an incentive-laden, eight-year contract. He receives bonuses for starts made and innings pitched. Roberts said he was not concerned about financial factors influencing his deployment of Maeda.
"I know that there's something to starts in his contract," Roberts said. "I don't know specifics. I really don't. For me, it's better that way. Because I manage to what's best for the ball club. And I think to Kenta's credit, he's open to whatever the organization feels."
Short hops: Before the game, Roberts and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman presented Giants reliever Tony Watson with his National League pennant ring from last season. The Dodgers acquired Watson from Pittsburgh last summer and used him as a situational reliever. Watson had a 2.57 earned-run average in the postseason. He signed a two-year, $7-million deal with the Giants during the winter.
