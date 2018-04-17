Rotation will stay the same for Dodgers

With a day off Thursday, the Dodgers will give each member of the starting rotation an extra day of rest.
Rich Hill will start Friday against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, with Clayton Kershaw slated for Saturday and Hyun-Jin Ryu for Sunday.
The Dodgers manipulated their rotation earlier in the season to keep Kershaw on his regular schedule.
The rest of the pitchers struggled in the aftermath. Kenta Maeda pitched only once during a 12-day span and struggled with command against Arizona last week.
Hernandez hits third
Despite his .561 OPS heading into the game, Enrique Hernandez batted third Monday against San Diego left-handed starter Robbie Erlin.
The Dodgers believe in Hernandez's ability against left-handed pitchers, despite his early struggles. He responded with an RBI single in the third inning.
"We're trying to give [Hernandez] a little bit of a runway," manager Dave Roberts said.
The Dodgers have rotated through hitters in the No. 3 spot as third baseman Justin Turner recovers from a fractured wrist.
Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig and Yasmani Grandal have all hit third for the team in Turner's absence.
