Dodgers recall reliever Pedro Baez, put Tony Cingrani on disabled list

The exile of Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez to the minor leagues lasted about 18 hours. Optioned to triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon, Baez was recalled the next morning as the Dodgers placed fellow reliever Tony Cingrani on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left shoulder.
The severity of Cingrani’s condition was unclear, manager Dave Roberts said. Cingrani indicated he “felt pain” after facing one batter on Wednesday, but declined to reveal much else about the situation. He will undergo an MRI when the team returns to Los Angeles. Cingrani displayed shoulder strength during manual tests by the medical staff at PNC Park, but still reported discomfort.
“We can’t disregard the pain that he had,” Roberts said before Thursday’s finale against the Pirates. “I just assume he’s not going to pick up a baseball for a few days, and continue to strengthen it, and see where we go from there.”
Cingrani already spent time on the disabled list this season with shoulder fatigue, which is colloquially known as “dead arm.” This latest injury was more concerning, Roberts said.
The team also optioned rookie pitcher Caleb Ferguson to Oklahoma City and promoted reliever Edward Paredes. Ferguson gave up four runs and collected five outs in his big-league debut on Wednesday. Baez had been sent to the minors to make room for Ferguson.
Baez was unhappy with the initial decision, Roberts relayed. Through a team official, Baez declined to speak with reporters on Thursday morning.
Kershaw resumes baseball activity
While Kenta Maeda is getting closer to a return, and likely to rejoin the Dodgers rotation next week at Dodger Stadium, Clayton Kershaw resumed baseball activity this week at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw has been cleared to play catch as he recovers from a strained muscle in his lower back.
“From what I understand, this past week has been quite good, as far as his rehab is concerned,” Roberts said.
Wrist sore, Turner gets another day off
Justin Turner sat for the second time in three games here at PNC Park as he continues to deal with soreness in his previously broken left wrist. Turner got the day off on Tuesday after the Dodgers were idle on Monday. Turner took three walks Wednesday, but still concerned Roberts with the quality of his at-bats.
“Seeing his swings last night, I just took it out of the player’s hands, and tried to nip it as much as we could,” Roberts said. “We’ll see. We’ll see where we go, as far as tomorrow.”