Dodgers' Justin Turner misses another game because of his sore wrist

Justin Turner did not start Sunday, for the fourth consecutive day and the fifth time in six days.
On Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Turner would start Sunday. But after the third baseman said Sunday that his left wrist still was sore, Roberts scratched Turner and said he believed the third baseman would return to the lineup Tuesday.
Turner first reported the soreness last Tuesday. He started Wednesday and appeared on defense on Thursday. Had the Dodgers not used him on Wednesday or Thursday, they could have put him on the 10-day disabled list, and he would only have missed two more games beyond Sunday. If they were to put him on the disabled list now, he would have to sit out next weekend’s series against the San Francisco Giants.
Roberts said that the disabled list is not a consideration at this time and that Turner could pinch-hit if needed Sunday. The soreness is residual after the wrist was broken by a pitch in spring training, forcing Turner to sit out the first 40 games this season.
Pitching carousel
After the Braves series, the Dodgers next play on Tuesday.
“We really don’t have a starter for Tuesday,” Roberts said.
Daniel Corcino, who started six games at triple-A Oklahoma City, could be a candidate. Kenta Maeda threw a bullpen session Sunday; he could be activated to start Wednesday.
But at the moment, the Dodgers have four of their Opening Day starters on the disabled list. Roberts said Alex Wood, the exception, is working his way through hamstring and adductor issues. Wood, who fell to 1-5 after giving up four runs and nine hits in 4⅔ innings in Saturday’s loss, said after the game his issues were mechanical, not physical.
Roberts met with Wood on Sunday morning.
“He’s a competitor,” Roberts said. “He can say he’s 100% physically, and that’s what we expect him to say, but he’s still working through some things. He is going to continue to get better.… Is he 100%? No, but how many guys are? He’ll make his next start and he’ll be ready to go.”
Roberts said Wood is healthy enough to pitch. The manager would not say if the Dodgers might have had Wood skip a start if the other starters were healthy enough to pitch.
“That’s a hard one, to say that we have another four guys all healthy. That’s a really big hypothetical right now,” Roberts said. “I don’t know the value of even answering that.
“We’re four starters from that even being a valid question.”
Short hops
Clayton Kershaw, out since June 1 because of a back strain, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session “soon,” Roberts said. There is no timetable for his return, he said, although Kershaw is not expected to need a minor league rehabilitation assignment. “Knowing we have close to four months left in the season, and to have Clayton feel really good about the way things are going, I’m excited,” Roberts said. … The Dodgers presented National League championship rings to three members of the Atlanta Braves who played for L.A. last season: infielder Charlie Culberson and pitchers Brandon McCarthy and Grant Dayton.