The video of Justin Turner and Alex Wood reacting to Manny Machado signing is more Hollywood than you think

Machado has not played third base all year, so the Dodgers will keep him at shortstop “for the foreseeable future,” manager Dave Roberts said. Machado has agreed to play third base as needed, but Roberts said he did not want Machado worrying about that for the next week or two. “I want him to get acclimated with his new teammates and a new league,” Roberts said. … The Dodgers optioned rookie Walker Buehler to triple-A Oklahoma City last week, but Roberts said Buehler would not pitch there. The Dodgers plan to start Kenta Maeda and Ross Stripling in two of three games starting Monday in Philadelphia; Roberts would not say if Buehler would start the other game. … Roberts said the Dodgers hope third baseman Justin Turner, who has not played in a week because of a strained adductor muscle, can return this weekend. … In order to clear a roster spot for Machado, the Dodgers optioned outfielder Andrew Toles to Oklahoma City.