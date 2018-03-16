Could this be the Dodgers' opening day lineup?

Could the lineup the Dodgers field in Friday's exhibition game be the same one they field on opening day?
Well, no. The ninth man in their lineup on Friday is a designated hitter. On opening day, it will be their ace, Clayton Kershaw.
But the rest of the batting order very much looks like how the Dodgers might line up against left-handers this season. When the Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants on March 29, the opposing pitcher will be left-hander Madison Bumgarner.
The Dodgers' lineup Friday:
Chris Taylor CF; Corey Seager SS; Justin Turner 3B; Cody Bellinger 1B; Matt Kemp LF; Yasiel Puig RF; Logan Forsythe 2B; Austin Barnes C; Kyle Farmer DH.
The Dodgers do have a Bumgarner killer in utilityman Enrique Hernandez. In 30 career at-bats against Bumgarner, Hernandez has 14 hits, including three home runs. He could start at second base in place of Forsythe (.136 off Bumgarner) or in left field in place of Kemp (.186 off Bumgarner).
The honorific "biggest surprise in camp" generally is bestowed upon some phenom, but Kemp might win that title going away in the Dodgers' camp this spring. The Dodgers acquired him for accounting purposes — in a salary-driven swap that helped the team in its quest to avoid paying a luxury tax this year — and manager Dave Roberts said he was surprised to see Kemp had lost 40 pounds before reporting to spring training.
"When we acquired him, we didn't know what kind of shape he was in," Roberts said. "We went on what he looked like last year .… The way he came in initially made a statement in itself."
The Dodgers had hoped to flip Kemp, probably to an American League team that could use him as a designated hitter. Now Kemp could end up as the Dodgers' left fielder, and not just against left-handers.
"He is definitely not, nor has he ever been, a platoon guy," Roberts said. "With Matt, certainly, platoon doesn't even come into play."
Andrew Toles is the most likely candidate to start in left field against right-handers, but Kemp appears to have earned plenty of playing time on a team that initially had no intention of playing him at all.
"When you make the trade, and you look at the season that guys had last year, and who we had coming back, we were already a very good team without Matt," Roberts said. "But to have a former All-Star in as good a shape as he has been in in years, and to add him to the mix, it only increases the level of competition and play for everyone around him. That's good for all of us."
