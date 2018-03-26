Dodgers excited about opening day regardless of who pitches for Giants

The Dodgers, who play their first home game this year Monday, have raised the parking price to $15 for advance purchase and $25 at the gate. Parking at Angel Stadium remains $10. … In attendance in Anaheim on Sunday: Tommy Lasorda, 90, who managed the Dodgers to their last World Series championship 30 years ago: "I think this is the year. I can't wait for these guys to celebrate a World Series win. That would make me the happiest guy in the world. They are such outstanding players and great young men. They're well-educated, well-mannered guys. I want them to raise that flag."