Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill is pulling for Michigan in Final Four

The Dodgers announced that John Legend would headline their annual charity gala at Dodger Stadium on June 11. Proceeds from the gala help the Dodgers' foundation provide opportunities for Southern California youth to play baseball and softball. Legend, a 10-time Grammy winner, played at outfielder Joc Pederson's winter wedding. … Roberts said third baseman Justin Turner (wrist) and pitcher Tom Koehler (shoulder) would remain with the team through the weekend, then report to the team's Arizona training complex to continue rehabilitation. Roberts said the Dodgers did not anticipate putting Turner on the 60-day disabled list, so they expect him back before the end of May.