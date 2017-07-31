Dodgers get two lefties: Tony Watson from Pittsburgh and Tony Cingrani from Cincinnati

The Dodgers added two left-handed relievers at Monday's trade deadline, acquiring Tony Watson from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tony Cingrani from the Cincinnati Reds.

The Dodgers hope Watson or Cingrani -- or both -- can be the "wipeout lefty" prioritized by Manager Dave Roberts, the kind of left-hander the team could use to neutralize the likes of Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy in the postseason.

Opposing left-handers are batting .308 against Watson this season, although he has held them to a .217 mark over his seven-year career. Cingrani's numbers are similar: left-handers are batting .293 off him this year, .219 in his career.

Watson, 32, has a 3.66 earned-run average and 10 saves this season. The Pirates have used him as a setup man and closer over his career. He has been an above-average reliever in every season except his rookie one, according to the ERA+ statistic.

Cingrani, 29, has a 5.40 ERA in 23 innings this season. He has given up nine home runs.

The Dodgers have the best bullpen in the National League, with a 2.83 ERA, but they have struggled to find a solid left-hander to use in front of closer Kenley Jansen.

Grant Dayton and Luis Avilan have not repeated their effectiveness of last season, and Adam Liberatore has been injured much of the season.

