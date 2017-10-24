Dodgers leave outfielder Curtis Granderson off World Series roster

After eight strikeouts in 15 postseason at-bats, Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson has been left off the World Series roster. The team made a pair of switches from their National League Championship Roster, with Granderson and catcher Kyle Farmer removed, while adding shortstop Corey Seager and pitcher Brandon McCarthy.

Seager missed the series against the Cubs due to a lower back sprain. The Dodgers kept utility infielder Charlie Culberson, who hit .455 in Seager’s place, on the roster. A lack of left-handed relievers in Houston’s bullpen reduces the viability of Farmer, a right-handed hitter.

McCarthy has not pitched since Oct. 1 and has appeared in only five games since the All-Star Break.

Here is the roster breakdown:

Pitchers (12)

World Series live: Dodgers vs. Astros »

Position players (13)

Austin Barnes Cody Bellinger Charlie Culberson Andre Ethier Logan Forsythe Yasmani Grandal Enrique Hernandez Joc Pederson Yasiel Puig Corey Seager Chris Taylor Justin Turner Chase Utley

CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about taking a moment to reflect and his World Series roster. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about taking a moment to reflect and his World Series roster. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers' advantages and disadvantages against the Houston Astros heading into the 2017 World Series. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers' advantages and disadvantages against the Houston Astros heading into the 2017 World Series.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes