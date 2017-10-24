Dodgers leave outfielder Curtis Granderson off World Series roster

After eight strikeouts in 15 postseason at-bats, Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson has been left off the World Series roster. The team made a pair of switches from their National League Championship Roster, with Granderson and catcher Kyle Farmer removed, while adding shortstop Corey Seager and pitcher Brandon McCarthy.
Seager missed the series against the Cubs due to a lower back sprain. The Dodgers kept utility infielder Charlie Culberson, who hit .455 in Seager’s place, on the roster. A lack of left-handed relievers in Houston’s bullpen reduces the viability of Farmer, a right-handed hitter.
McCarthy has not pitched since Oct. 1 and has appeared in only five games since the All-Star Break.
Here is the roster breakdown:
Pitchers (12)
- Tony Cingrani
- Yu Darvish
- Josh Fields
- Rich Hill
- Kenley Jansen
- Clayton Kershaw
- Kenta Maeda
- Brandon McCarthy
- Brandon Morrow
- Ross Stripling
- Tony Watson
- Alex Wood
Position players (13)
- Austin Barnes
- Cody Bellinger
- Charlie Culberson
- Andre Ethier
- Logan Forsythe
- Yasmani Grandal
- Enrique Hernandez
- Joc Pederson
- Yasiel Puig
- Corey Seager
- Chris Taylor
- Justin Turner
- Chase Utley
