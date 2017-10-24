Food
Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants: The list is here
Sports Dodgers

Dodgers leave outfielder Curtis Granderson off World Series roster

Andy McCullough
Contact Reporter

After eight strikeouts in 15 postseason at-bats, Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson has been left off the World Series roster. The team made a pair of switches from their National League Championship Roster, with Granderson and catcher Kyle Farmer removed, while adding shortstop Corey Seager and pitcher Brandon McCarthy.

Seager missed the series against the Cubs due to a lower back sprain. The Dodgers kept utility infielder Charlie Culberson, who hit .455 in Seager’s place, on the roster. A lack of left-handed relievers in Houston’s bullpen reduces the viability of Farmer, a right-handed hitter.

McCarthy has not pitched since Oct. 1 and has appeared in only five games since the All-Star Break.

Here is the roster breakdown:

Pitchers (12)

  1. Tony Cingrani
  2. Yu Darvish
  3. Josh Fields
  4. Rich Hill
  5. Kenley Jansen
  6. Clayton Kershaw
  7. Kenta Maeda
  8. Brandon McCarthy
  9. Brandon Morrow
  10. Ross Stripling
  11. Tony Watson
  12. Alex Wood

World Series live: Dodgers vs. Astros »

Position players (13)

  1. Austin Barnes
  2. Cody Bellinger
  3. Charlie Culberson
  4. Andre Ethier
  5. Logan Forsythe
  6. Yasmani Grandal
  7. Enrique Hernandez
  8. Joc Pederson
  9. Yasiel Puig
  10. Corey Seager
  11. Chris Taylor
  12. Justin Turner
  13. Chase Utley

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
91°