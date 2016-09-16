Vin Scully shares his most embarrassing moment as the voice of the Dodgers

Vin Scully is in his last weeks of his incredible run as the voice of the Dodgers. Doing it for 67 seasons, he’s seen it all: Six World Series, 21 National League pennants, no-hitters, the ups and downs involving the organization, and the list goes on.

Earlier in the season, he shared his favorite call as a broadcaster. You need to go to the Brooklyn days to find that one.

mikeBut did he have an “oops or embarrassing moment on the air? Well, he is human.

On the “The Dan LeBatard Show” on Friday morning, Scully was asked if he had a most embarrassing moment while calling games. Again, you have to go back to the Brooklyn days.

“The most, and I think you'll get the picture immediately, back about my third year, about 1952 the Dodgers were playing Cincinnati and Cincinnati had an outfielder named Lloyd Merriman, I'll never forget it, and Lloyd had a ball foul and my mind told me to say ‘hot shot hit foul’ and it never came out that way,” Scully said. “Everybody in the booth fell down and I was absolutely mortified.”

Scully announced earlier in the week that he would not call playoff games this season and his last game would be Oct. 2, when the Dodgers play the rival San Francisco Giants.

