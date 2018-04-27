NHL tells Boston's Brad Marchand, who apparently licked an opponent's face, to knock it off

An NHL representative confirmed Thursday that the league has told Boston’s Brad Marchand to stop licking — or whatever it was he did to the face of Toronto’s Leo Komarov during Game 1 of the teams’ first-round playoff series — his opponents.

Marchand received the league’s message via Mick McGeough, the series’ supervisor of officials, ESPN reported.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman had reported in an article earlier Thursday: “After Game 1 of the Toronto/Boston series, the Bruins got a, ‘We’d prefer if you could tell Brad Marchand to stop licking people’ phone call from the NHL.”

Marchand tweeted separately in response to two articles on the matter that the report is “false.”

Here’s what Marchand did to Komarov.

Boston's Brad Marchand does something or another to the face of Toronto's Leo Komarov. Boston's Brad Marchand does something or another to the face of Toronto's Leo Komarov. SEE MORE VIDEOS

“I thought he wanted to cuddle,” Marchand said after the game. Earlier in the season, Marchand reportedly kissed Komarov on the cheek during a game.

Marchand had three goals and six assists to help Boston win the seven-game playoff series against Toronto. The Bruins begin the second round against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii