Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa is doubtful for Game 2 against Oilers

Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa is doubtful for Game 2 of the second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, Ducks Coach Randy Carlyle said Thursday.

Bieksa did not play in the third period of Game 1 on Wednesday after his knee appeared to get caught in a collision with teammate Shea Theodore in the first period. Carlyle said Bieksa, a veteran who had four assists in the first round series, has a lower-body injury.

Game 2 is Friday at Honda Center.

“We’ll have more of an assessment by [Friday] morning,” Carlyle said.

Carlyle had indicated that Sami Vatanen would be among the three injured defensemen available for Game 1 but Vatanen didn’t play.

“The situation ... has not allotted us enough time for him to be 100%,” Carlyle said.

Vatanen said he’s close to returning from an upper-body injury. There is some concern about coming back too soon, but Vatanen judges it in a different context.

“When I feel like I can help the team to win,” Vatanen said. “I think that’s the main thing.”

How close is he to that?

“Pretty close,” he said. “Really close.”

The Ducks have defenseman Korbinian Holzer available.