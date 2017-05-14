Predators' Ryan Johansen lashes out at Ducks' Ryan Kesler over rough play

The popular close-up shot of Sunday’s television broadcast was that of Ducks center Ryan Kesler bumping helmets with Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen on faceoffs.
The two jostled, roughed up and annoyed each other for much of the Ducks’ 5-3 win in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
It didn’t stop there.
Johansen, who took a high-sticking penalty on Kesler in the second period, didn’t hide what he thinks about Kesler’s play.
“He just blows my mind,” Johansen told reporters. “I don't know what’s going through his head out there. His family and friends watching him play, I don’t know how you cheer for a guy like that.”
Johansen kept going.
“It just doesn’t make sense how he plays the game. I’m just trying to go out there and play hockey, and it sucks when you have to pull a stick out of your groin after every shift.”
Johansen has still tormented the Ducks with four points in the first two games of the series. He scored a breakaway goal in the first period Sunday.
“I play the game hard and obviously he doesn’t like that,” Kesler said in a television interview.
Nashville coach Peter Laviolette defended Johansen when asked if Kesler can take Johansen off his game. “I think Ryan’s been completely composed,” Laviolette said.
“The penalty that he took tonight was a faceoff where he was battling for a puck and the stick came up. I think it was accidental more than anything.”
Scouting Rinne
It appears that the book on Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne is to shoot high, given that several of the Ducks’ goals have come that way, including Nick Ritchie’s game-winning goal.
“I guess we have scored a lot of goals high,” Ritchie said.
“He’s obviously a butterfly goalie that goes down on most shots. If you hit the right spot, it’s [past] most goalies these days because they’re all going down. I think I got lucky and got the puck up there.”
Etc.
Jakob Silfverberg went to the bench in pain following a spear by Filip Forsberg at the end of the second period but returned. … The Ducks recalled Sam Carrick, Nic Kerdiles and Jhonas Enroth. … Mike Trout of the Angels attended Games 1 and 2.
