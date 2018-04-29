Sharks battle back to break even giving the Golden Knights their first playoff loss

Fleury made 43 saves and was helpless when Couture cleverly held on to the puck and rifled a shot just past the goalie's stick. In the first overtime Fleury had made a point-blank stop on Barclay Goodrow after a giveaway by Theodore and then had the presence of mind to poke-check the puck away from Joe Pavelski as the San Jose center tried to go to his backhand.