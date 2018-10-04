What we learned from the Ducks' 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks

— The Ducks always seem to make things interesting and dramatic, in ways both bad and good, and this season likely will continue that pattern. Rickard Rakell, coming off career-best totals in goals (34) and points (69), picked up where he left off with a goal and two assists. Jakob Silfverberg contributed three assists. But there were moments when the Sharks’ skilled players — notably Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane — made the Ducks’ defense look awful. Cam Fowler and Josh Manson struggled mightily, but Fowler’s plus-minus number was even and Manson was plus-1. If that doesn’t finally condemn plus-minus as a definitive tool for judging players, nothing will.