Bob Miller to retire as Kings' play-by-play announcer

Kings broadcaster Bob Miller has relinquished his microphone, a reluctant decision but one that was strongly recommended by his doctors to safeguard his health after he underwent quadruple bypass surgery early in 2016, suffered a mini-stroke three months later, and had another stroke in January.

Miller, 78, was in his 44th season calling Kings games. He had cut back his schedule drastically and eliminated travel to games outside Pacific division cities, but even that reduced workload proved too much.

“I don’t want this to be a sad situation. I’ve had a great time working with people and visiting with fans down through the years,” he said at a news conference at Staples Center held in the Chick Hearn Press Room, named for the legendary Lakers announcer and the man who helped Miller get the Kings job.

Miller did say that he wants to do two more games, the Kings' final games this season, April 8 and April 9, and that will be it.

Miller noted that the stroke he suffered during All-Star weekend in January and subsequent tests left him with blockages in his carotid artery. That, he said, has led him to retire after 3,351 Kings broadcasts and 57 years in radio and TV.

His departure from regular broadcast duty is another tough blow for local sports fans, who had to say goodbye to beloved Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully just a few months ago. Miller, Scully and the late Hearn for many years formed a remarkable broadcasting triumvirate in Los Angeles, one whose excellence and longevity might never be equaled here or anywhere else.

Miller’s smooth voice and vibrant descriptions of the Kings’ feats and foibles made him a favorite among the team’s fans and won him the respect of his peers in the broadcast industry. He was named the winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Foster Hewitt Award for excellence in broadcasting in 2000 and his image and biography grace a plaque in the Hall’s media section. He also was named the top TV play-by-play announcer in Southern California 10 times by the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Assn. and is a member of that organization’s Hall of Fame.

His long tenure with the Kings made him an unofficial team historian, and he often told stories in which he shared his memories of original Kings owner Jack Kent Cooke’s penny-pinching habits. While entertaining his audience Miller invariably offered a dead-on impersonation of Cooke’s voice and emphatic way of speaking, adding a unique and amusing touch—as he did during his news conference Thursday.

Miller also wrote two books, “Bob Miller’s Tales from the Los Angeles Kings,” and “Tales from the Kings’ Locker Room,” and appeared in many TV and movie projects.

Miller’s joyful call of the Kings’ 2012 Stanley Cup triumph will be the description many fans remember, even though he and longtime broadcast partner Jim Fox weren’t calling the nationally televised game. The Kings got so many requests to have Miller at the microphone that they arranged for him to do play-by-play and recorded it for use on a DVD that they later sold. Many fans later said they were as happy for Miller to see the Kings win as they were happy for themselves because he had endured so many seasons that had unhappy and losing endings.

Miller’s wife Judy and many Kings executives attended Thursday’s event. Among them was Luc Robitaille, the club’s president of business operations and one of many Kings players whose careers were narrated by Miller.

Nick Nickson, the Kings’ radio voice, was the master of ceremonies at the event, striking a perfect balance of humor, respect and historic perspective. Nickson noted how Bob and Judy Miller welcomed him and his wife to California 36 years ago. “He always has been and will be — always will be — the voice of the Kings,” Nickson said.

A look at Bob Miller’s career:

Oct. 12, 1938: Born in Chicago

1957-60: Broadcasts basketball and football games for Iowa while attending school there. Receives degree

1961-73: Held various sports broadcasting jobs, including being the voice of the Wisconsin Badgers’ hockey team.

1973: Hired by Jack Kent Cooke to broadcast Kings' games, replacing Roy Storey.

1992: Inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame.

1997: Named one of the six inaugural members of the Kings Hall of Fame.

1998: Press box at Staples Center is named for him.

2000: Honored with a plaque in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

2002: Inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame

2006: Received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2011: Inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame.

2015: Received the Lifetime Achievement award from the Southern California Radio and TV News Assn.

--Houston Mitchell

