Inaugural rookie tournament gives Kings, Ducks look at young prospects in competitive environment

The Ducks opened the tournament with an 8-3 win against the Kings in which this year’s top Ducks draft pick, Isac Lundestom, and the Kings’ Jaret Anderson-Dolan each scored twice. The Ducks are 2-0 and the Kings 0-2 going into Tuesday’s finales against the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights, respectively. All games can be livestreamed at lakings.com/livestream.