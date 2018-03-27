Win bolsters Kings’ playoff aspirations

On the first goal, with Calgary's Sam Bennett serving a penalty, Adrian Kempe won an offensive-zone faceoff from Troy Brouwer. As Kempe drew the puck back to the left point, Tyler Toffoli slid behind Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano to stand in front of Flames goaltender Mike Smith and screen Smith. Kings defenseman Dion Phaneuf took a hard shot that Toffoli jumped to avoid, and the puck got past Smith at 4:04 of the second period. "I think Toff might have got it, or he's the main reason why we got it," Phaneuf said after he was credited with his first goal since Feb. 20. "They've got a good goaltender over there and we talked about getting traffic on him."