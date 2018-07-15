Kings are counting on Ilya Kovalchuk to rekindle youth to help with championship run

It’s not realistic to expect spectacular numbers from him next season, and not only because his body has five more seasons’ mileage. He scored 120 goals over the last five seasons but the KHL isn’t as good as the NHL. In addition, his most-valuable-player feats at the Pyeongchang Olympics must be viewed in the context of a tournament that was played at a modest level because NHL players weren’t allowed to participate. He scored five goals and had seven points in six games as the team known as Olympic Athletes from Russia won gold. Playing in the Olympics, he said, was one reason he remained in Russia last season. Another reason was that it allowed him to complete his KHL contract and pass his 35th birthday, making him an NHL free agent.