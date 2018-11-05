Los Angeles wins bid for inaugural World Urban Games; L.A. Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong led effort to woo event

Los Angeles has been selected as the inaugural host city for the World Urban Games, a new international competition that will feature nontraditional and emerging Olympic sports such as skateboarding, three-on-three basketball and BMX freestyle cycling.
The World Urban Games is expected to draw 700 athletes, 300 referees and thousands of spectators to the five-day event next September. The competitions will be part of a large outdoor festival with food, music, art and digital entertainment, including e-sports, the Global Assn. of International Sports Federations announced Monday at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Los Angeles edged out a bid by Budapest, despite a reported $10.5-million pledge last month from Hungary. Los Angeles was also conditionally awarded hosting rights to the 2021 Games, if the 2019 event is successful.
Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong agreed to underwrite the event to woo the World Urban Games to Los Angeles. The biomedical entrepreneur, who also is part owner of the Lakers, declined to disclose the size of his investment, but he said he plans to bring on additional sponsors to help cover the costs.
“It is exciting that Los Angeles was chosen to host this,” Soon-Shiong said. “This will be the world’s first World Urban Games and what better place? We are the melting pot for the nation in regards to sports.”
The region already boasts 11 professional teams, including the Dodgers, Rams, Galaxy, Sparks and Ducks, and prominent collegiate squads from UCLA and USC. In addition, the NFL said it would bring the 2022 Super Bowl to Inglewood, where a multi-billion-dollar stadium is under construction. Los Angeles is expected to provide venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup of soccer. And the sprawling city will be home to the 2028 Summer Olympics.
The World Urban Games, however, will feature “a new generation of sports” by showcasing the “skill, style and power of the most successful and inspirational urban athletes, riders and break-dancers on the planet,” according to the GAISF, which is organizing the games.
Up to 14 different disciplines will be represented in the games, including roller freestyle skating, bouldering (rock climbing), freestyle flying disc, breaking (dancing) and parkour, an extreme form of gymnastics using movements developed from obstacle-course training in the military.
The event could test the feasibility of including some of these emerging sports in future Olympics games.
Three-on-three basketball and BMX freestyle cycling already are scheduled to make their debut during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Over the years, Olympics organizers have struggled to modernize and have added competitions, such as halfpipe snowboarding and beach volleyball. The Tokyo Olympics also will include a surfing competition.
“The first World Urban Games will be a historic event and we are confident LA will be a great host,” GAISF’s Senior Vice President Dr. Rafaelle Chiulli said in a statement. “L.A. is a young, vibrant and creative city, which has helped to shape youth culture and the urban sports, which are the very heart of the World Urban Games.”
GAISF is an umbrella organization of independent sports federations from around the world with a goal of showcasing the various sports. Eight years ago, the organization staged the World Combat Games to feature martial-arts competitions, including judo, jujitsu, karate, boxing, kickboxing and wrestling. But there were only two iterations -- in Beijing, in 2010, and St. Petersburg, Russia, in 2013. Although plans were being made to bring back the competition next year in Tawain, GAISF announced in April that it would stage the World Urban Games in 2019 rather than the combat games.
The World Urban Games were inspired by GAISF’s late president, Patrick Baumann, who died unexpectedly last month at the age of 51. Baumann had worked for much of this year planning the event, even traveling to Los Angeles, where he spent time with Soon-Shiong and toured the area.
Rick Fox, a former Laker who now runs an e-sports enterprise, and Jenny Mann, a former Australian track star and who previously worked as a sports executive within the International Olympic Committee, will serve as co-managing directors of the World Urban Games L.A. Organizing Committee. Soon-Shiong will be chairman of the committee, which will be responsible for staging the event.
The World Urban Games will include a venue for e-sports competitions — an area of growing interest for Soon-Shiong, who recently became the majority owner of Daybreak Game Co., a developer and publisher of multi-player online games. Soon-Shiong separately has been building an El Segundo campus for the L.A. Times, which eventually will include an events center for community forums and e-sports competitions.
Soon-Shiong learned of the World Urban Games effort earlier this year after traveling to Lausanne to take part in preliminary discussions about including e-sports in the Olympics.
“The World Urban Games will be the first opportunity to not only feature the world’s best athletes in urban games such as basketball, biking, skating and climbing, but also the best athletes in virtual sports such as esports,” Soon-Shiong said in a statement.
El Segundo officials, Soon-Shiong said, were supportive of his efforts to host the World Urban Games in their city. El Segundo municipal leaders agreed to turn over the city’s golf course and close streets for the five-day event near Los Angeles International Airport and the L.A. Times, he said. Plans include building an urban park in El Segundo before September.
“There will be music and a festival for the community,” he said. “The thing that brings people together is sports, and I am a basketball freak so I really like the concept of the three-on-three basketball, which is now going to become an Olympic sport.”