Los Angeles wins bid for inaugural World Urban Games; L.A. Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong led effort to woo event

GAISF is an umbrella organization of independent sports federations from around the world with a goal of showcasing the various sports. Eight years ago, the organization staged the World Combat Games to feature martial-arts competitions, including judo, jujitsu, karate, boxing, kickboxing and wrestling. But there were only two iterations -- in Beijing, in 2010, and St. Petersburg, Russia, in 2013. Although plans were being made to bring back the competition next year in Tawain, GAISF announced in April that it would stage the World Urban Games in 2019 rather than the combat games.