College football: Purdue upends No. 23 Boston College; Georgia, Notre Dame and Michigan win big

Rondale Moore caught two touchdown passes and Purdue picked off four passes, beating No. 23 Boston College 30-13 on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
David Blough passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Boilermakers (1-3), who had opened what was expected to be a promising the season with three straight close losses.
The Eagles (3-1) rolled in unbeaten and ranked for the first time in 10 years, but fell flat. Anthony Brown, coming off a career game with five touchdown passes, threw four interceptions. Star tailback A.J. Dillon was held to 59 yards on 19 carries by Purdue.
When the Boilermakers weren't picking off Brown, they were disrupting the pocket. Two of Purdue's four interceptions came by way of tipped passes at the line. The Boilermakers sacked Brown four times.
Moore, the freshman, finished with eight receptions for 110 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown reception, when he bounced off a tackler after a short pass and raced away from the defense. That put Purdue ahead for good in the second quarter.
No. 2 Georgia 43, at Missouri 29: Jake Fromm threw three touchdown passes while the Bulldogs had a defensive touchdown and returned a blocked punt for a score.
The Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) blanketed Missouri's wide receivers, harassed star quarterback Drew Lock, and forced three turnovers in the first half against the seventh-best offense in the country entering the game. Lock, the highly touted NFL prospect, completed 23 of 48 passes for 221 yards for the Tigers (3-1, 0-1 SEC).
at No. 19 Michigan 56, Nebraska 10: Karan Higdon ran for 136 yards and a touchdown in the first half to help the Wolverines (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) build a big lead and cruise to the win.
Michigan led 20-0 after the first quarter and 39-0 at halftime. The Cornhuskers (0-3, 0-1) are off to their worst start since 1945. They have lost seven in a row dating to last season for the first time since 1957.
In other early games Saturday:
— Ian Book completed 25 of 34 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns while he rushed for 43 yards and three scores to lead Notre Dame (4-0) to a 56-27 victory over Wake Forest (2-2) in Winston-Salem, N.C. Jafar Armstrong rushed for 98 yards and two scores for the Irish.
— Antonio Williams ran for two scores while Nathan Elliott threw for two more to help North Carolina (1-2, 1-0) claim a 38-35 victory over Pittsburgh (2-2, 1-1) in the Tar Heels’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Chapel Hill, N.C.
— Freshman Anthony McFarland ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Tre Watson returned an interception for a score and Maryland (3-1, 1-0 ACC) breezed to a 42-13 victory over previously undefeated Minnesota (3-1, 0-1) at College Park, Md.
— Hunter Thedford caught a two-point conversion pass in the first overtime on a play that led to several minutes of discussion by officials and a review before it was held up, and Southern Methodist (1-3, 1-0 AAC) took a 31-30 win over Navy (2-2, 1-1) in Dallas for its first win over the Midshipmen in 20 years and first victory of the season.