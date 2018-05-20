It wasn't supposed to happen this way, but the Golden Knights are bound for the Stanley Cup Final

Vegas had acquired Reaves from Pittsburgh in a trade in February, seeking muscle and size to better balance out a team that's fast but not big. They had been expected to be sellers around the trade deadline and not buyers, with conventional wisdom suggesting they'd be a bad team in their first season. However, their early success led general manager George McPhee—one of three finalists for the GM of the Year award—to build up his team instead of breaking it down and trading prominent players for draft picks or youngsters, and his strategy succeeded beyond anyone's expectations.