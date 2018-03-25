Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrin is a Los Angeles legend

Jarrin recognized baseball'simportance in America and wanted to be part of it, but he had never seen a major league game in person. He was hired as the Dodgers' No. 2 Spanish-language announcer, but was ordered to spend a year on the sidelines learning the sport. He spent that year reading baseball books and watching games at the Coliseum before making his debut as a sidekick to Rene Cardenas in 1959.