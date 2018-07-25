Lakers sign former UCLA star Travis Wear to two-way contract

The Lakers re-signed forward Travis Wear to a two-way contract, they announced Tuesday.
The 6-feet-10 former UCLA star played in 17 games for the Lakers last season after being signed midseason from their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
The 27-year-old averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.4 minutes with the Lakers after being a G League All-Star. In 33 appearances with South Bay, Wear scored 16.7 points and grabbed 8.3 rebounds. He shot 44.5% from the field, including 41.9% on three-point attempts.
With Los Angeles, Wear played a stretch-four role coming off the bench. Sixty-five percent of his field goal attempts were three-pointers. He made 36.2 percent. He attempted just five shots in the paint.
Born in Long Beach, Wear and his twin brother, David, played for Gary McKnight at Santa Ana Mater Dei before attending North Carolina for a year. The Wears transferred to UCLA to play their final three seasons.
An undrafted free agent, Wear signed with the Knicks and played 51 games during the 2014-15 season before spending the next two years out of the NBA. He played a year in Spain and another with the Los Angeles D-Fenders.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.