Lindsey Vonn acknowledges Olympic glory is behind her after winning bronze in downhill

"The last eight years have been full of ups and downs," she said. "A lot of downs I would say, especially from 2013 until now. But it's all made me who I am. It's made me a stronger person and it also makes you appreciate every opportunity that you have. I am so thankful to be here and to be on the podium in what's most likely my last Olympic downhill race. It is so difficult to be on the podium in the Olympics. I'm really proud to have another medal and to be on the podium with the next generation of the sport."