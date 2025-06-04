High school baseball and softball: Regional scores and updated schedule
SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
BASEBALL
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#7 Patrick Henry 2, #2 Santa Margarita 0
DIVISION II
#8 Rancho Bernardo 4, #1 Fountain Valley 2
#7 San Dimas 6, #2 Santa Maria St. Joseph 3
DIVISION IV
#3 Estancia 2, #6 Mary Star of the Sea 1
DIVISION V
#4 Nuview Bridge 14, #5 Port of Los Angeles 3
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION I
#5 Villa Park at #1 St. John Bosco
#7 Patrick Henry vs. #3 Crespi at Hartunian Park
DIVISION II
#8 Rancho Bernardo at #4 Eastlake, Friday
#7 San Dimas ar #6 Point Loma
DIVISION III
#5 Universal City at #1 Dos Pueblos
#3 Venice at #2 Mt. Carmel
DIVISION IV
#5 Rancho Mirage at #1 Wilmington Banning
#3 Estancia at #2 Ridgeview, Friday
DIVISION V
#4 Nuview Bridge at #1 Corcoran, Friday
#7 High Tech SD at #3 Pioneer
Note: Finals in all divisions Saturday at higher seeds.
SOFTBALL
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#5 Poway 4, #4 Ayala 1
DIVISION IV
#3 Irvine University 5, #6 Marquez 3
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION I
#5 Poway at #1 El Modena
#3 Bonita Vista at #2 Chula Vista Mater Dei
DIVISION II
#4 Monache at #1 El Cajon Christian
#6 Eastlake at #2 Westlake, Friday
DIVISION III
#4 Olympian at #1 Point Loma
#3 St. Bonaventure at #2 Legacy, 3 p.m.
DIVISION IV
#4 Rio Hondo Prep at #1 Pioneer Valley
#3 Irvine University at #2 Woodlake
DIVISION V
#1 Rancho Mirage at #4 Culver City
#6 Hueneme at #2 Orcutt Academy
Note: Finals in all divisions Saturday at higher seeds.
