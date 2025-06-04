High school baseball and softball: Regional scores and updated schedule

More to Read

Note: Finals in all divisions Saturday at higher seeds.

DIVISION V #1 Rancho Mirage at #4 Culver City #6 Hueneme at #2 Orcutt Academy

DIVISION IV #4 Rio Hondo Prep at #1 Pioneer Valley #3 Irvine University at #2 Woodlake

DIVISION III #4 Olympian at #1 Point Loma #3 St. Bonaventure at #2 Legacy, 3 p.m.

DIVISION II #4 Monache at #1 El Cajon Christian #6 Eastlake at #2 Westlake, Friday

DIVISION I #5 Poway at #1 El Modena #3 Bonita Vista at #2 Chula Vista Mater Dei

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION V #4 Nuview Bridge at #1 Corcoran, Friday #7 High Tech SD at #3 Pioneer

DIVISION IV #5 Rancho Mirage at #1 Wilmington Banning #3 Estancia at #2 Ridgeview, Friday

DIVISION III #5 Universal City at #1 Dos Pueblos #3 Venice at #2 Mt. Carmel

DIVISION I #5 Villa Park at #1 St. John Bosco #7 Patrick Henry vs. #3 Crespi at Hartunian Park

DIVISION IV #3 Estancia 2, #6 Mary Star of the Sea 1

