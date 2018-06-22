Two former hockey players sue the league, claiming it didn't warn about CTE

The suit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, contends the NHL “consistently allowed and encouraged” Carcillo and Boynton to return to games or practices after they had suffered concussions. It adds, “By permitting and promoting fighting, the NHL allowed young players to grow up through the ranks of hockey, learning not how to score goals or kill penalties, but how to fight. The emotional and physical toll exacted on these young men have led to terrible tragedies. The NHL, for decades, has refused to eliminate fighting from its games, practices or culture because of a fear of diminishing revenue. … It is hypocritical and, in fact, negligent, for the NHL to express concern for player safety on the one hand, and permit and promote fighting on the other.”