Houston Texans slam local school official's racist comment about Deshaun Watson

"I don't want to waste a lot of time responding to outdated, inaccurate, ignorant, idiotic statements. I’ll just let Deshaun’s proven success on the field, his character off the field speak for itself. He’s one of the greatest guys I’ve coached. He represents everything that's right about football, about life. His teammates respect him, his coaches respect him. In this day and age, it's just amazing that, that BS exists, but it does. But we’re moving forward."