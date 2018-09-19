Houston Texans slam local school official's racist comment about Deshaun Watson

Houston coach Bill O’Brien and defensive end J.J. Watt spoke out Wednesday against a racist comment about Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson posted on Facebook by a Texas school superintendent.
Commenting on a post linking to coverage of the Texans’ 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Onalaska Independent School District Supt. Lynn Redden, who is white, wrote: "That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL. When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."
Speaking to reporters about the matter Wednesday, O’Brien stated:
"I don't want to waste a lot of time responding to outdated, inaccurate, ignorant, idiotic statements. I’ll just let Deshaun’s proven success on the field, his character off the field speak for itself. He’s one of the greatest guys I’ve coached. He represents everything that's right about football, about life. His teammates respect him, his coaches respect him. In this day and age, it's just amazing that, that BS exists, but it does. But we’re moving forward."
Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, told the Houston Chronicle: "I don't think it deserves any attention from any of us. It's a very ignorant comment that doesn't deserve any more play. It's very unfortunate. I trust him [Watson] a whole lot. We all trust him."
With 17 seconds remaining in the game Sunday and no timeouts, Watson used up valuable time scrambling inside the pocket before connecting with receiver DeAndre Hopkins over the middle. The play was good for a 31-yard game to the Tennessee 21, but by the time it was over so was the game.
According to the Chronicle, which spoke with Redden by phone on Monday, the superintendent “regretted posting the comment under a story on the Chron.com Facebook page.” He told the newspaper he thought he was commenting on a private message from a friend and deleted the comment when he realized it was public.
Redden added that his comment was based on the history of African American quarterbacks in the NFL, saying that they “have had limited success.”
Onalaska is about 85 miles north of Houston. Its school board meets Saturday and, according to the agenda, “there will be a personnel discussion with possible action regarding superintendent and superintendent contract.”