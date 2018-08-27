Tom Brady cuts another interview short after questions about personal trainer Alex Guerrero

For the second time this preseason, Tom Brady abruptly ended an interview because he doesn’t want to discuss his personal trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero.
The New England Patriots quarterback was making his weekly appearance on sports radio WEEI on Monday morning when host Kirk Minihane mentioned that he noticed Guerrero was traveling with the team and on the sideline again this year after a reported ban for part of last season.
Brady confirmed that the account was accurate. But when asked what had changed to allow that to happen, Brady answered, “You know, I don't want to; I'm not getting into all that.”
Minihane continued with the line of questioning, attempting to get Brady to speak about Guerrero’s relationship with Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
“I said I don't want to get into it,” Brady responded.
As Minihane tried to involve co-host Evan Drellich in the interview, Brady said of Guerrero: “Yeah. Everyone knows, it's well documented the work he and I do together.”
Minihane apparently saw that as an opening to continue talking about Guerrero and asked Brady if the trainer was on the team sideline during Friday’s 25-14 preseason loss to the Carolina Panthers.
At that point, Brady decided he’d had enough.
“Yeah, all right guys, have a great day,” he said. “I'll talk to you later.”
Then came a couple of clicks and a dial tone.
During his first media availability of the preseason last month, Brady was asked about any possible ties between Guerrero and Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who has been suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
"I have no comments, just ridiculous. I'm out," Brady said before walking away from the podium to end the session with reporters.
Monday was the second time this year Brady cut short a WEEI appearance. He did so just days before Super Bowl LII after a guest host on one of the station’s other shows described Brady’s 5-year-old daughter as "an annoying little pissant."
"I'll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don't have much to say this morning," Brady said at the time. "Maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time. Have a good day."