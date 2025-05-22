Prep sports analysis: YULA and Shalhevet should not have forfeited playoff games

The YULA and Shalhavet baseball teams have been banned from participating in next year’s Southern Section playoffs and placed on probation for pulling out in the middle of this year’s playoffs to participate in a Jewish baseball tournament in Ohio.

CIF rules do not allow schools to play in non-authorized events during the season of their sport.

Messages left for YULA have not been returned. A Shalhavet athletic representative said he was not allowed to comment.

The fact two Jewish schools decided a Jewish tournament was more important than the Southern Section baseball playoffs is fine — if they had not accepted playoff invitations. But they won their first-round playoff games, then forfeited to play in the Jewish tournament.

It provides clear evidence that whomever is in charge doesn’t take participating in CIF sports seriously and that should be a concerning message to parents and athletes at the two schools.

It’s tough enough for kids of Jewish faith to be taken seriously when they play sports and want to be the best. This episode perpetuates stereotypes and harms the progress made at the two schools by other coaches and other athletes.