High school softball: City Section playoff results and pairings

Softballs, helmet and glove.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

OPEN DIVISION

QUARTERFINALS

#1 Granada Hills 13, #8 Banning 0

#4 Venice 2, #5 El Camino Real 1

#3 Carson 16, #6 Birmingham 5

#2 San Pedro 6, #7 Kennedy 1

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 pm. unless noted)

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION I

#8 Verdugo Hills at #1 Port of Los Angeles

#5 Eagle Rock at #4 Chavez

#6 Chatsworth at #3 Garfield

#10 San Fernando at #2 Legacy

DIVISION II

#8 Harbor Teacher at #1 Marquez

#5 Franklin at #4 Northridge Academy

#6 Taft at #3 SOCES

#15 Wilson at #10 King/Drew

DIVISION III

#8 University at #1 Lincoln

#5 North Hollywood at #4 South East

#11 Huntington Park at #3 Jefferson

#10 University Prep Value / #7 Community Charter at #2 Rancho Dominguez

DIVISION IV

#8 Lakeview Charter at #1 Westchester

#5 Washington at #4 Reseda / #13 Jordan

#6 Monroe at #3 Animo De La Hoya

#10 Discovery / #7 LACES at Van Nuys

Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Wednesday, May 28 at higher seeds; Finals May 30-31 at Birmingham (Divisions II-IV) and TBD (Open-Division II).

