High school softball: City Section playoff results and pairings
CITY SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
OPEN DIVISION
QUARTERFINALS
#1 Granada Hills 13, #8 Banning 0
#4 Venice 2, #5 El Camino Real 1
#3 Carson 16, #6 Birmingham 5
#2 San Pedro 6, #7 Kennedy 1
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 pm. unless noted)
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION I
#8 Verdugo Hills at #1 Port of Los Angeles
#5 Eagle Rock at #4 Chavez
#6 Chatsworth at #3 Garfield
#10 San Fernando at #2 Legacy
DIVISION II
#8 Harbor Teacher at #1 Marquez
#5 Franklin at #4 Northridge Academy
#6 Taft at #3 SOCES
#15 Wilson at #10 King/Drew
DIVISION III
#8 University at #1 Lincoln
#5 North Hollywood at #4 South East
#11 Huntington Park at #3 Jefferson
#10 University Prep Value / #7 Community Charter at #2 Rancho Dominguez
DIVISION IV
#8 Lakeview Charter at #1 Westchester
#5 Washington at #4 Reseda / #13 Jordan
#6 Monroe at #3 Animo De La Hoya
#10 Discovery / #7 LACES at Van Nuys
Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Wednesday, May 28 at higher seeds; Finals May 30-31 at Birmingham (Divisions II-IV) and TBD (Open-Division II).
